Potential Tropical Cyclone Nine Update

Location 585 miles ESE of The Leeward Islands Wind 40 mph Heading W at 23 mph Pressure 29.74 Coordinates 53.7W, 13.8N

Discussion

At 1100 a.m. AST (1500 UTC), the disturbance was centered near latitude 13.8 north, longitude 53.7 west. The system is moving toward the west near 23 mph (37 km/h), and this general motion should continue during the next few days. On the forecast track, the system is forecast to move through the Leeward Islands on Wednesday, and near or over the Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico Wednesday night, and near or over Hispaniola on Thursday.

Maximum sustained winds are near 40 mph (65 km/h) with higher gusts. Some strengthening is expected during the next 48 hours, and the system is forecast to become a tropical storm tonight or Wednesday.

Environmental conditions are expected to be conducive for additional development and a tropical storm tonight or Wednesday. * formation chance through 48 hours, high, 80 percent * formation chance through 5 days, high, 90 percent

Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 230 miles (370 km) primarily to the northeast of the center.

The estimated minimum central pressure is 1007 mb (29.74 inches).

Watches and Warnings

Changes with this advisory:

A tropical storm warning is in effect for Puerto Rico, including Vieques, and Culebra, and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

The government of Antigua has issued a tropical storm warning for Antigua, Barbuda, the British Virgin Islands, Montserrat, St. Kitts, and Nevis.

The government of France has issued a tropical storm warning for Guadeloupe, Martinique, and St. Martin.

The government of the netherlands has issued a tropical storm warning for saba and St. Eustatius.

The government of St. Maartin has issued a tropical storm warning for St. Maartin.

Summary of watches and warnings in effect:

A tropical storm warning is in effect for, * Puerto Rico, Vieques, Culebra * U.S. Virgin Islands * British Virgin Islands * Antigua, Barbuda, Montserrat, St. Kitts, and Nevis * Guadeloupe, Martinique, and St. Martin * saba and St. Eustatius * St. Maartin

Interests elsewhere in the Leeward Islands and Hispaniola should monitor the progress of this system.

A tropical storm warning means that tropical storm conditions are expected somewhere within the warning area within 36 hours.

For storm information specific to your area in the United States, including possible inland watches and warnings, please monitor products issued by your local National Weather Service forecast office. For storm information specific to your area outside of the United States, please monitor products issued by your national meteorological service.

Models image updated at 10:09 AM

Land Hazards

Key messages for potential tropical cyclone nine can be found in the tropical cyclone discussion under awips header miatcdat4 and wmo header wtnt44 kNHC.

Wind: tropical storm conditions are expected to reach the Leeward Islands on Wednesday and spread into the U.S. And British Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico Wednesday afternoon through Thursday morning.

Rainfall: the potential tropical cyclone will produce total rain accumulation of 3 to 6 inches with maximum amounts of 10 inches across the northern Leeward Islands, british and U.S. Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico. Rainfall accumulations of 2 to 4 inches possible across The Windward Islands. This rainfall may produce life threatening flash flooding and mudslides, as well as potential riverine flooding.