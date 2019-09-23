Jerry, Karen and Lorenzo all tropical storms in the Atlantic

11 A.M. MONDAY UPDATE

In addition to Jerry and Karen, Lorenzo formed Monday morning off the west coast of Africa. None of these storms are an immediate threat to the U.S.

5 A.M. MONDAY UPDATE

Both Jerry and Karen are still tropical storms. Jerry continues to move in the north Atlantic, with no impact to the U.S. at all.

Karen will move north toward the Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico, bringing tropical storm force wind gusts along with heavy rain and flash flooding.

By this weekend, it may take a turn toward the west. High pressure over the eastern U.S. should keep it from directly impacting our area. Any U.S. impact, if any, wouldn't be until next week. It's too soon to say with any degree of confidence, as there isn't much that's steering the storm.

Tropical Depression 13 has developed near the Cabo Verde Islands of Africa. This will likely become Lorenzo later Monday.

Tropical Storm Karen has developed just to the east of the Windward Islands.

It contains wind speeds of 40 mph as it moves to the west/northwest at 9 mph.

Karen is the next system to watch and it could impact Puerto Rico by Tuesday.

The next area to watch is near Africa.

This disturbance has a 90% chance of developing in the next 48 hours.

It would be named Lorenzo.

