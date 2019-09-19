Life-threatening flooding from Imelda impacting southeast Texas

Major, life-threatening flooding is ongoing through southeast Texas due to Tropical Depression Imelda.

Some areas have seen anywhere from 10 to 20 inches of rain over the past twelve hours. With more heavy rainfall in the forecast, some isolated areas are still expected to see upwards of 35 inches of rain.

To put things into perspective, Beaumont, Texas (approximately 90 miles east-northeast of Houston), has received over 16 inches of rain within about twelve hours. Roanoke has received less than 16 inches of rainfall since the beginning of May.

Southeastern Texas will continue to deal with massive amounts of rainfall over the coming days as southwest Virginia continues to deal with abnormally dry conditions.

Copyright 2019 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.