More sunshine for Labor Day weekend

ROANOKE, Va. - If you didn’t get the chance to enjoy the pleasant day Friday, you’re in luck.

Overall, the Labor Day Weekend is looking fantastic.

Temperatures Saturday are expected to warm into the mid to upper 80s with slightly higher humidity levels.

A boundary will push into the I-64 corridor which is where the best chance of any passing shower or thunderstorm will be Saturday afternoon and evening.

Lows Saturday night will fall into the 60s under fair skies.

The boundary should be in North Carolina by Sunday morning.

As a result, temperatures will be a touch cooler, in the mid-80s under a mixture of sun and clouds.

Labor Day will be partly cloudy with highs in the mid to upper 80s.

More warmth moves in for Tuesday and Wednesday with highs pushing near 90 degrees.

