Significant heat likely to close out the week; relief in a few days

ROANOKE, Va. - Thursday brings temperatures in the 85-91° range (80s NRV, Highlands, Mountain Empire and low 90s Roanoke, Lynchburg and Southside). Only a few spotty storms will be around with one last gasp of energy moving through.

After that, high pressure settles into the eastern U.S. For us (and many others), this means a pretty significant heat wave.

While temperatures rise into the 90s for a large chunk of the area, the humidity will make it feel even hotter each afternoon Friday through Sunday.

We care about the heat index, because our bodies cool down more slowly when the humidity is higher. If you're not drinking water, seeking shade, etc., this could lead to cramping or even heat exhaustion in some of our hotter spots.

Saturday looks to be the day with the most intense heat. Sunday will still be very hot, but with a few additional afternoon storms to cool some of us down briefly.

This comes ahead of a front that gives us our best shot of rain and storms Monday, with perhaps a few leftover Tuesday.

More importantly, this front will bring an end to our heat wave; one that has lasted almost the entire month of July so far.

