Snowshoe Mountain sees first early fall snow

ROANOKE, Va. - Fans of the cold and snow may very well have been refreshing the web page for Snowshoe Mountain's web cams last night and this morning.

At 9 p.m. Wednesday, Snowshoe tweeted with excitement that they were seeing flakes!

Cold and moist air rose up the mountain, allowing snow to develop. However, due to the wet and warm ground - not much was able to accumulate.

Meanwhile, we deal with cooler air and gusty winds for the rest of the day Thursday before calming down Friday.

