Gusty wind, cooler air linger through Thursday

ROANOKE, Va. - Following Wednesday's much-needed rain, we're left with a gusty wind and cooler air. High temperatures generally will only reach into the 50s Thursday afternoon, with a few low to mid 60s across Southside.

Regardless, the wind continues throughout the day especially for areas west of the Blue Ridge Parkway. That's where we have a Wind Advisory in place until 11 a.m. Use caution when driving on roads like 220, 81 and 77 near Fancy Gap, as a crosswind can develop pretty easily in these spots.

Beyond 11 a.m., the wind will still be gusty at times.

Things calm down later Thursday night, with still a breeze in the NRV, Highlands and Mountain Empire. Temperatures, on the other hand, will drop in the upper 30s and low 40s. Some patchy frost in rural areas or sheltered valleys can't ruled out, if the wind calms down enough overnight.

Meanwhile, we are tracking a tropical disturbance in the Bay of Campeche. The National Hurricane Center says this will likely become Nestor within the next couple of days.

We care about this storm, because it will likely give us some more rain. The closer to the coast it is, the more likely it is that this will be in and out between Saturday night and Sunday morning.

If it moves farther inland, it would linger a while and produce more rain throughout the day Sunday.

Stay with us for updates, as we continue to track this storm.

