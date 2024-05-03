10 News on the test track: New cars to require automated emergency braking systems by 2029

BLACKSBURG, Va. – Whether you’re driving 10 mph or 60 mph, automatic emergency braking (AEB) is a life-saving technology that can help drivers avoid hitting a car or a pedestrian.

The technology already exists in cars on the market, but starting in 2029, all new vehicles sold in the U.S. will be required to have AEB systems. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) announced the new federal safety standards this week.

The industry-wide move is thanks to two decades of research, largely done at the Virginia Tech Transportation Institute.

“This, for us, is getting to see our work make it out into the real world,” said Zac Doerzaph, the institute’s executive director.

NHTSA estimates the new federal safety standards will save at least 360 lives each year and prevent more than 24,000 injuries. Doerzaph said the impact could be much greater.

“Things like rear-end crashes, drivers who maybe miss a critical cue at just the right moment in time and don’t notice that the car in front of them is stopping or perhaps, unfortunately as humans, we often don’t push the brakes as hard as the car can actually stop,” said Doerzaph. “So what this system does is make up the difference.”

You might be wondering — will this jack up the price of new cars? Doerzaph said not much because standardizing the technology drives down costs.

“Compared to the price of being in an accident and the lives that can be lost in that process, it’s negligible,” said Doerzaph.

It could even lower your insurance premiums.

“Will we see that tomorrow when they come out? no. We’ll see it as the sort of, data bears that as evidence,” said Doerzaph.

He added that while the technology is not perfect, the research is so mature and well-tested which is why it’s being federally implemented. Ideally, you’ll never know the technology is there, unless there’s an imminent crash.

“Even though these systems can help you avoid crashes, they are by no means the Panacea. You’re still a driver. You’re still in control. You still need to be safe,” said Doerzaph. “And together you’ll reduce crashes and keep you or your loved ones coming home each day.