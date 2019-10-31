Strong, possibly damaging wind gusts following Thursday's storms

ROANOKE, Va. - Once Thursday's line of storms passes through, we're still not completely in the clear. The wind will become an issue Thursday evening into Friday morning, with peak gusts nearing 60 mph near the Blue Ridge Parkway.

That's where a High Wind Warning has been issued from 6 p.m. Thursday until Noon Friday. Areas in beige are under a Wind Advisory for that same time frame.

It's likely that these alerts get canceled early, as the strongest wind is expected late Thursday night into early Friday morning.

Here's what you should do beforehand. Weigh down any loose objects, especially Halloween inflatables. Take down any hanging baskets too.

Lastly, use extra caution when driving. That's especially the case on I-81, as well as stretches of 220 and I-77. These areas are perpendicular to the strong wind and can play a big role on high-topped, high profile vehicles.

The wind calms down throughout the day Friday, making for a calm but cool night at high school football games.

