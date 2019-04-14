Tornado watch issued for parts of southwest Virginia

ROANOKE, Va. - Tornado Watch has been issued until 8 p.m. for areas near and east of the Parkway.

This means that conditions are favorable for tornadoes to develop.

Be sure to stay tuned with us, in the event that any warnings are issued.

A line of thunderstorms will push in from the west after sunset too, at which point the main threat is high wind gusts and torrential rain.

Afterward, cooler air and high wind gusts ride into the area through Monday afternoon.

Temperatures drop from the 60s to the 50s during the afternoon.

We drop into the 30s and 40s Tuesday morning, but rise into the 60s and 70s Tuesday afternoon.

Highs Wednesday warm into the 70s to near 80, and same can be said for Thursday.

By Good Friday, another storm system comes in and gives us the chance for strong showers and storms again.

We dry out and cool down a bit for Easter weekend

