Enter to win 8 tickets to the NASCAR playoffs at the Charlotte Motor Speedway

Buckle up NASCAR fans because you’re in for a treat!

This year, you’ll have the chance to be in the stands and feel the speed of the NASCAR playoffs at the Charlotte Motor Speedway, free of charge.

That’s because we’re giving away eight FREE tickets so you and your friends can enjoy an entire weekend of great races.

Plus, we all know trying to secure a parking spot at a NASCAR race is a headache on its own. Don’t worry — we’re one step ahead of you! With this prize package, you could win VIP parking as well.

The big race weekend kicks off on Oct. 8!

**If you have trouble seeing the sweepstakes below, be sure to clear your cache.**

Here’s how it works

Sweepstakes starts at 12 a.m. on Wednesday, Sept 28

Sweepstakes closes at 12 a.m. on Sunday, Oct. 2

Winner will be notified Monday, Oct. 3

Here’s a breakdown of the prizes:

Four clubhouse tickets – Drive for the Cure 250 NASCAR Xfinity Series Playoff race at Charlotte Motor Speedway

Four clubhouse tickets – Bank of America ROVAL 400 NASCAR Cup Series Playoff race at Charlotte Motor Speedway

One VIP Parking

Overall value is $1,200

For more information, click here.

Only one entry per person is allowed.

You can see the official rules here.