President Trump is having a rally in Virginia this Friday

The president will be speaking in Newport News

President Trump will end the week with a rally in Virginia, according to Politico.

The president will be speaking in Newport News; however, Politico reports that the main reach for this event is North Carolina voters.

Last week, amid a series of tweets about Virginia, Trump tweeted, “I’ll be having a Big Rally in Virginia, to be announced soon!”

The Newport News television market covers eight rural North Carolina counties and according to Politico, Trump advisors said that flying Air Force One to Williamsburg’s airport and having the event in Newport News will hopefully spark interest in those areas.

The event is not yet listed on the president’s campaign site and Politico did not report an exact time or location for the rally.

