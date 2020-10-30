51ºF

General Election results for Moving Confederate Symbols in Franklin and Halifax counties on Nov. 3, 2020

Voters in both counties will decide if the statues will stay on courthouse grounds

Confederate symbols in Franklin County and Halifax County, currently on courthouse property. (WSLS 10 / Google)

Two Confederate statues could be on the move, depending on what the voters say.

In Franklin County and Halifax County, voters will decide the fate of their statues.

Specifically, they’ll be deciding if the symbols remain on courthouse property or need to be moved.

The reason the election results below refer to a Confederate statue in Franklin County and a Confederate monument in Halifax County is that that’s the specific language of each county’s referendum.

Confederate-related

