General Election results for Moving Confederate Symbols in Franklin and Halifax counties on Nov. 3, 2020

Two Confederate statues could be on the move, depending on what the voters say.

In Franklin County and Halifax County, voters will decide the fate of their statues.

Specifically, they’ll be deciding if the symbols remain on courthouse property or need to be moved.

The reason the election results below refer to a Confederate statue in Franklin County and a Confederate monument in Halifax County is that that’s the specific language of each county’s referendum.

Interested in the results of other races? Use the picker below:

Find Race Results

Get the latest Virginia Election news here