U.S. House of Representatives 2024 election results for Southwest, Central Virginia

ROANOKE, Va. – Across Southwest and Central Virginia, people are voting in three contested races for seats in the U.S. House of Representatives.

Here’s a look at those three races:

House of Representatives - District 5

House of Representatives - District 6

Member House of Rep - District 6 In 2022, Ben Cline (R) received 173,352 votes in Virginia while Jennifer Lewis (D) received 95,410 votes. This equates to 64.4% of the vote for Cline and 35.4% of the vote for Lewis.

House of Representatives - District 9

Member House of Rep - District 9 In 2022, Morgan Griffith (R) received 182,207 votes in Virginia while Taysha Devaughan (D) received 66,027 votes. This equates to 73.2% of the vote for Griffith and 26.5% of the vote for Devaughan.

