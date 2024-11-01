U.S. House of Representatives 2024 election results for Southwest, Central Virginia

ROANOKE, Va. – Across Southwest and Central Virginia, people are voting in three contested races for seats in the U.S. House of Representatives.
Here’s a look at those three races:
Recommended Videos
House of Representatives - District 5
Votes
%
Gloria Tinsley Witt(D)
John McGuire III(R)
(0 / 304)
Click here for a city/county breakdown of the District 5 race.
House of Representatives - District 6
Member House of Rep - District 6
In 2022, Ben Cline (R) received 173,352 votes in Virginia while Jennifer Lewis (D) received 95,410 votes. This equates to 64.4% of the vote for Cline and 35.4% of the vote for Lewis.
Votes
%
Ben Cline*(R)
Ken Mitchell(D)
Robby Wells Jr.(I)
(0 / 254)
Click here for a city/county breakdown of the District 6 race.
House of Representatives - District 9
Member House of Rep - District 9
In 2022, Morgan Griffith (R) received 182,207 votes in Virginia while Taysha Devaughan (D) received 66,027 votes. This equates to 73.2% of the vote for Griffith and 26.5% of the vote for Devaughan.
Votes
%
Morgan Griffith*(R)
Karen G. H. Baker(D)
(0 / 367)
Click here for a city/county breakdown of the District 9 race.
Interested in other races? Use the picker below to find them:
View All Races
Only care how other counties and cities in the area voted? You’ll find all those options in this picker:
Local Contested Races
Get the latest Virginia election news here