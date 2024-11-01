Skip to main content
U.S. House of Representatives 2024 election results for Southwest, Central Virginia

Jazmine Otey, Digital/Social Producer

If you need to find results for a specific race in the Nov. 5, 2024 Virginia general election, you can do so here. (WSLS 10)

ROANOKE, Va. – Across Southwest and Central Virginia, people are voting in three contested races for seats in the U.S. House of Representatives.

Here’s a look at those three races:

House of Representatives - District 5

Member House of Rep - District 5

Candidate

Votes

%

Gloria Tinsley Witt
Gloria Tinsley Witt(D)
00%
John McGuire III
John McGuire III(R)
00%
0% of Precincts Reporting

(0 / 304)

Click here for a city/county breakdown of the District 5 race.

House of Representatives - District 6

Member House of Rep - District 6

In 2022, Ben Cline (R) received 173,352 votes in Virginia while Jennifer Lewis (D) received 95,410 votes. This equates to 64.4% of the vote for Cline and 35.4% of the vote for Lewis.

Candidate

Votes

%

Ben Cline
Ben Cline*(R)
00%
Ken Mitchell
Ken Mitchell(D)
00%
Robby Wells Jr.
Robby Wells Jr.(I)
00%
*Incumbent
0% of Precincts Reporting

(0 / 254)

Click here for a city/county breakdown of the District 6 race.

House of Representatives - District 9

Member House of Rep - District 9

In 2022, Morgan Griffith (R) received 182,207 votes in Virginia while Taysha Devaughan (D) received 66,027 votes. This equates to 73.2% of the vote for Griffith and 26.5% of the vote for Devaughan.

Candidate

Votes

%

Morgan Griffith
Morgan Griffith*(R)
00%
Karen G. H. Baker
Karen G. H. Baker(D)
00%
*Incumbent
0% of Precincts Reporting

(0 / 367)

Click here for a city/county breakdown of the District 9 race.

Interested in other races? Use the picker below to find them:

View All Races

Only care how other counties and cities in the area voted? You’ll find all those options in this picker:

Local Contested Races

Get the latest Virginia election news here

Copyright 2024 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.

