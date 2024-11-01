Skip to main content
Decision 2024

Virginia general election results for Wise County on Nov. 5, 2024

Colton Game, Digital Content Producer

WISE COUNTY, Va. – The 2024 General Election will be held on Nov. 5. You can find results for Wise County here.

Here‘s a breakdown of how the county voted in the U.S. House of Representatives District 9 race, the Member Town Council races for Pound and Wise, as well as the Pound mayoral race.

Wise County

U.S. President - Wise County

In 2020, Donald Trump (R) received 13,366 votes in Wise County while Joe Biden (D) received 3,110 votes. This equates to 80.4% of the vote for Trump and 18.7% of the vote for Biden.

Candidate

Votes

%

Kamala Harris
Kamala Harris(D)
00%
Donald Trump
Donald Trump(R)
00%
Jill Stein
Jill Stein(G)
00%
Chase Oliver
Chase Oliver(L)
00%
Claudia De la Cruz
Claudia De la Cruz(I)
00%
Cornel West
Cornel West(I)
00%
0% of Precincts Reporting

(0 / 12)

U.S. Senate - Wise County

In 2018, Tim Kaine (D) received 2,860 votes in Wise County while Corey Stewart (R) received 7,991 votes. This equates to 26.1% of the vote for Kaine and 72.9% of the vote for Stewart.

Candidate

Votes

%

Tim Kaine
Tim Kaine*(D)
00%
Hung Cao
Hung Cao(R)
00%
*Incumbent
0% of Precincts Reporting

(0 / 12)

U.S. House - District 9 - Wise County

In 2022, Morgan Griffith (R) received 7,506 votes in Wise County while Taysha Devaughan (D) received 1,783 votes. This equates to 80.6% of the vote for Griffith and 19.1% of the vote for Devaughan.

Candidate

Votes

%

Morgan Griffith
Morgan Griffith*(R)
00%
Karen Baker
Karen Baker(D)
00%
*Incumbent
0% of Precincts Reporting

(0 / 12)

Pound Mayor

Candidate

Votes

%

Brittany A. Carter
Brittany A. Carter*(I)
00%
John Thomas Cauthorne
John Thomas Cauthorne(I)
00%
*Incumbent
0% of Precincts Reporting

(0 / 1)

Pound Town Council

Candidate

Votes

%

Clifton D. Cauthorne Jr.*(I)
00%
Glenn M. Cantrell*(I)
00%
Gary D. "Po-Boy" Hall(I)
00%
Karen L. Taylor(I)
00%
Lyndon R. Powers(I)
00%
Paul W. Reynolds(I)
00%
*Incumbent
0% of Precincts Reporting

(0 / 1)

Wise Town Council

Candidate

Votes

%

Jeffery W. "Jeff" Dotson *(I)
00%
Colton P. Grigsby (I)
00%
Laura A. Taylor (I)
00%
S. Duane Phillips (I)
00%
*Incumbent
0% of Precincts Reporting

(0 / 1)

