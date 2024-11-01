Virginia general election results for Wise County on Nov. 5, 2024
WISE COUNTY, Va. – The 2024 General Election will be held on Nov. 5. You can find results for Wise County here.
Here‘s a breakdown of how the county voted in the U.S. House of Representatives District 9 race, the Member Town Council races for Pound and Wise, as well as the Pound mayoral race.
In 2020, Donald Trump (R) received 13,366 votes in Wise County while Joe Biden (D) received 3,110 votes. This equates to 80.4% of the vote for Trump and 18.7% of the vote for Biden.
0% of Precincts Reporting
(0 / 12)
In 2018, Tim Kaine (D) received 2,860 votes in Wise County while Corey Stewart (R) received 7,991 votes. This equates to 26.1% of the vote for Kaine and 72.9% of the vote for Stewart.
*Incumbent 0% of Precincts Reporting
(0 / 12)
In 2022, Morgan Griffith (R) received 7,506 votes in Wise County while Taysha Devaughan (D) received 1,783 votes. This equates to 80.6% of the vote for Griffith and 19.1% of the vote for Devaughan.
*Incumbent 0% of Precincts Reporting
(0 / 12)
Brittany A. Carter*(I)
00%
John Thomas Cauthorne(I)
00%
*Incumbent 0% of Precincts Reporting
(0 / 1)
Clifton D. Cauthorne Jr.*(I)
00%
Gary D. "Po-Boy" Hall(I)
00%
*Incumbent 0% of Precincts Reporting
(0 / 1)
Jeffery W. "Jeff" Dotson *(I)
00%
*Incumbent 0% of Precincts Reporting
(0 / 1)
