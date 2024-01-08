Ranking ‘The Real Housewives’ franchises, from worst to best

There are two kinds of people: those that think reality TV is trash and obnoxious, or you think the current cast of “The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City” deserve every Emmy Award under the sun for their work.

If you fall into the latter group, then you know just how different each “Housewives” franchise can be.

Sure, each show follows the same premise -- a group of wealthy women who run in the same social circles, arguing and throwing shade for our entertainment; but as the years have gone on, some franchises remain top tier, while others have fizzled out completely.

We’ve had quite the shakeup of “Real Housewives” casts over the last couple years, and the introduction of the annual BravoCon event has only made the addiction to Bravo stronger.

So in honor of every glass of wine thrown and every table flipped, lets rank the “The Real Housewives” franchises, from worst to best.

#9. ‘The Real Housewives of Dubai’

OK, what even was this show? I appreciate that Bravo is still turning out new franchises every few years now, but I’m just not that interested in Dubai as a city, especially if Bravo is going to go international. (Yes, I know there are franchise cities in international cities, but Dubai is the first to appear on the flagship station itself.

The show premiered in 2022, and we’re supposed to get a new season in 2024, but at this point, it’s been so long that I’m kind of over it. Nothing that notable happened in its first season, and a lot of the drama felt forced. It was interesting to see these women’s lives in a place like Dubai, but it wasn’t enough for me to get hooked.

#8. ‘The Real Housewives of Atlanta’

What happened to one of my most favorite franchises on Bravo?

Atlanta used to be a top tier “Real Housewives” show, but oh how the mighty have fallen. Even though Nene Leakes hasn’t been on the show for years, the personalities of the other women still made it strong. Now, I just don’t even know what happened.

Much like “The Real Housewives of New York” getting a reboot, I think it may be time for the “Atlanta” ladies to have the same. It’s not like there is a lack of personalities perfect for reality TV in the city of Atlanta. I just think the storylines of the current ladies may have just run dry.

#7. ‘The Real Housewives of New York City’

My personal favorite franchise had quite the shakeup following their last season that aired in 2021. Bravo decided to recast “The Real Housewives of New York City” with a younger and more diverse cast, and shipped the legacy members of the show onto “Real Housewives: Ultimate Girls Trip.”

While I miss seeing Dorinda Medley, Countess Luann and Sonja Morgan on my screen, new cast members like Jessel Taank, Jenna Lyons and Brynn Whitfield soon became fan favorites. While the show has some kinks to work out, I’m excited to see the potential this new cast. And if Bravo decided to add in some of the OG women back into the cast, I wouldn’t be mad.

#6. ‘The Real Housewives of New Jersey’

I hate to say it, but I’m kind of over “New Jersey.” The show needs to get rid of Teresa Guidice, but she somehow has a grip over Bravo and they won’t fire her.

The stroyline between Teresa and her sister-in-law, Melissa Gorga, is beyond tired. We’ve been watching this same drama on TV for well over a decade, and I just don’t care anymore. The show gets bonus points for bring on newbies Rachael Fuda and Dnaielle Cabral. They could be decent Housewives if Teresa is sent packing eventually.

#5. ‘The Real Housewives of Orange County’

Look, I don’t want to give Tamra Judge more credit than she deserves, but I low key kind of think that Tamra may have saved Bravo’s original “Housewives” show.

“Orange County” was pretty much unwatchable in the last few years, and I honestly would have argued that Bravo just cancel the show all together. But bringing back Tamra Judge, as well as Heather Dubrow the season before that, seemed to breath some new life into the long-running show.

Given that Shannon Beador got a DUI last year, the new season that will air sometime in 2024 will be very dramatic. Just please, don’t bring Vicki Gunvalson back. We’ve all moved on without her.

#4. ‘The Real Housewives of Potomac’

The ladies of Potomac were once my favorite cast, but something is up this season, because show has felt uneventful and dull since the show premiered last last year.

Maybe it’s because of Robyn Dixon, who was called out for her (once again) cheating husband, even when she and her BFF, Gizelle Bryant, were calling out the other ladies for having broken marriages. A lot of it just seems like the same fights, over and over again. Nothing gets resolved, and honestly, it seems like a lot of the women just don’t even like each other anymore.

I can’t really put my finger on what specifically is bother me, but all I know is that I’m bored. Like I mentioned above, it’s all just kind of boring, and I’m ready for a little bit of a cast shakeup.

#3. ‘The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’

Who knew that once Lisa Rinna left the show, things would start to get good again? I love Rinna, but she took up a lot of the air in the room, and our ladies of the 90210 are having one of their better seasons.

Now that the legal drama involving Erika Jayne has been put to bed, she’s having one of her best seasons in years. She’s fun again, and comes off a lot more loose and relaxed. Dorit Kemsey has also been engaging (while delusional), and don’t even get me started on Miss Sutton Strack, because I’ll name ‘em!

The big drama of the season of course involves “Beverly Hills” OG Kyle Richards, and the collapse of her longtime marriage to Mauricio Umansky. The couple is currently separated, so watchig their marriage break in real life is sad and fascinating.

It’s also Bravo’s most watched show, so you know these ladies are doing something right these days.

#2. ‘The Real Housewives of Miami’

Bravo brought back “The Real Housewives of Miami” dead from the grave, added in some new ladies and gave us one of the best franchises on the network currently. Sometimes you just don’t have to reinvent the wheel!

What makes “Miami” so great is that we got to check in with cast members that we haven’t seen on TV in almost a decade, like Marysol Patton, Lisa Hochstein and Larsa Pippen, but we also got to meet new cast members, like Dr. Nicole Martin and Guerdy Abraira.

The reboot c debuted on Peacock, but Bravo brought it back to the main channel last year, and it’s been so fun to have this show back where it belongs. The drama is good, the women are dynamic and there are plenty of laughs.

#1. ‘The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City’

I wasn’t sure how “The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City” would be function without Jen Shah, their former cast member who is now serving time in federal prison, but it turns out these ladies are doing just fine without Shah running the show.

“Salt Lake City” has always been good since it debuted a few years ago, but season four but it on a whole new level. It was outrageously dramatic, emotional, funny and a feast for the eyes, and it was all thanks to a former Instagram troll-turned “Real Housewife” named Monica Garcia.

Monica’s first )and possibly only now) season was a masterclass in being a newbie on one of these shows, and she showed these reality TV vets that there was a new Housewife in town. Plus, star performances by Heather Gay, Meredith Marks and Lisa Barlow pushed “Salt Lake City” to the top. It was a true ensemble show, and if the Emmys are smart, it will reward them with some nominations come the summer.

If you were ever hesitant about starting a “Real Housewives” city from the very beginning, four seasons of “Salt Lake City” is a great place to start.