The Cannes Film Festival has started. Here are 5 things that happened on its first day

Jury president Park Chan-wook, fourth from left, poses with jury members Isaach de Bankol, from left, Chlo Zhao and Demi Moore at the opening ceremony and premiere of the film 'The Electric Kiss' during 79th international film festival, Cannes, southern France, Tuesday, May 12, 2026. (Photo by Scott A Garfitt/Invision/AP)

CANNES – The 79th Cannes Film Festival launched on Tuesday, marking the start of 12 days of nonstop premieres that will culminate May 23 with the presentation of the prestigious Palme d’Or.

Here are five things that happened on Cannes' opening day:

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Peter Jackson received an honorary Palme d'Or

The French Riviera festival began with a tribute to Jackson, handing the “Lord of the Rings” filmmaker an honorary Palme d’Or. He was introduced by Elijah Wood, who played Frodo Baggins in the films.

“I’ve never figured out why I’m getting a Palme d’Or. I’m not a Palme d’Or sorta guy,” said the shaggy-haired New Zealand filmmaker.

Jackson was then serenaded with a rendition of the Beatles’ “Get Back,” a nod to his lauded 2021 documentary. The director sat stage right mouthing the lyrics.

Jane Fonda and Gong Li declared the festival open

The task of declaring the festival officially open fell to the 88-year-old Fonda and Gong, the Chinese-Singaporean actor.

“Cinema has always been an act of resistance,” said Fonda.

Politics dominated the jury introduction

At the introduction of the jury that will decide the Palme d’Or — Cannes’ top honor — jury members spoke bluntly about holding a film festival during a time of geopolitical conflict.

Paul Laverty, the Scottish screenwriter known for his films with director Ken Loach, pointed toward this year’s Cannes poster, of “Thelma and Louise,” while discussing attending Cannes during what he called “genocide in Gaza.”

Quoting “King Lear,” he said: “Madmen lead the blind.”

“Cannes has a wonderful poster,” said Laverty. “Isn’t it fascinating to see some of them like Susan Sarandon, Javier Bardem and Mark Ruffalo blacklisted because of their views in opposing the murder of women and children in Gaza? Shame on Hollywood people who do that.”

The nine-member jury is being presided over by Park Chan-wook, the South Korean filmmaker of “Oldboy” and “No Other Choice,” who said that politics and cinema go hand in hand.

“Art and politics are not concepts that are in conflict with each other,” said Park. “One cannot disqualify a film on the pretext that it has a political message. Just as one cannot reject a film because it would not be political enough.”

Other jury members include Chloé Zhao, Stellan Skarsgård, Ruth Negga and Demi Moore, who two years ago was celebrated in Cannes for her comeback performance in “The Substance.”

James Franco turned up on the red carpet

Cannes has sometimes been known for hosting personalities that find a less welcome reception in Hollywood. Three years ago, the festival famously opened with the Johnny Depp film “Jeanne du Barry.”

On Tuesday, James Franco was an unexpected guest at the opening ceremony. The 48-year-old actor also appeared in Cannes in 2024.

In 2021, Franco and his co-defendants agreed to pay $2.2 million to settle a lawsuit alleging he intimidated students at an acting and film school he founded into gratuitous and exploitative sexual situations.

Guillermo del Toro presented a restored ‘Pan’s Labyrinth’

Twenty years after Guillermo del Toro premiered his lauded fable, “Pan's Labyrinth,” he returned to Cannes on Tuesday to screen a 4K restoration of it. The filmmaker said the movie, about a young girl and fascist captain in 1940s Spain, remains timely.

“We are, unfortunately, in times that make this movie more pertinent than ever because they tell us everything is useless to resist, that art can be done with a —-ing app,” said del Toro.