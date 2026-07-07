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Entertainment

Mariska Hargitay will host the 78th Primetime Emmy Awards in September on NBC

Andrew Dalton

Associated Press

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FILE -Mariska Hargitay appears at the NBCUniversal Emmy Luncheon in Beverly Hill, Calif., on April 22, 2026. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File)
Mariska Hargitay, center, celebrates during the New York Knicks' NBA championship parade Thursday, June 18, 2026, in New York. (AP Photo/Heather Khalifa)

Invision

FILE -Mariska Hargitay appears at the NBCUniversal Emmy Luncheon in Beverly Hill, Calif., on April 22, 2026. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File)

LOS ANGELESMariska Hargitay is set to host the 78th Primetime Emmy Awards, airing on NBC on Sept. 14.

NBCUniversal announced Hargitay as host on Tuesday, the day before nominations are announced. The show will also stream on Peacock and will be held, fittingly, at the Peacock Theater, the longtime Emmys home that will also soon be home to the Oscars.

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Hargitay, 62, has long been one of NBC's signature personalities as the star since 1999 of “Law & Order: Special Victims Unit,” one of the longest-running dramas in TV history. She's been nominated eight times for her role as detective Olivia Benson, winning for lead actress in a drama series in 2006. “SVU” as it's commonly known, is set to surpass 600 episodes as its 28th season airs this fall. Hargitay has used the platform to become an advocate for sexual assault victims.

She may be a nominee again this year as the director and producer of “My Mom Jayne,” a documentary on her mother, Jayne Mansfield. Hargitay was also a TV constant earlier this year as she sat in the front row for the championship run of her beloved New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden.

The role of airing the Emmys rotates between the four broadcast networks even as their nominations become more rare in the streaming era. Hargitay is the rare non-comedian to get the hosting job, held last year by Nate Bargatze on CBS.

NBC is unlikely to see too many nominations in key categories on Wednesday, though all-time Emmy leader “Saturday Night Live” always gets its share.

“Pluribus” from Apple TV+ and HBO Max's “The Pitt” starring former longtime NBC star Noah Wyle are expected to be among the leading nominees when they're announced by recent winners Liza Colón-Zayas and Jeff Hiller at the Television Academy in Los Angeles.

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