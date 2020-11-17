Cordell: 30 Days of Hope

ROANOKE, Va. – Cordell is a multi-talented, creative, and intelligent boy who is very inspired by things he can create on his own!

He is not only driven by his ability to create his own action figures but his ability to educate others about their “super-powers.” He’s very loving and shows his concern for others on a daily basis.

Cordell is optimistic and makes great effort to strive for greatness in all that he does. He also enjoys arts and crafts and engaging in those activities with his peers and staff members. He has good social skills and presents appropriately when interacting with his peers.

He engages with his peers more freely when they share a similar interest. For example, Cordell will engage in dialogue with his peers who also enjoys watching his two favorite television shows; SpongeBob and The Loud House. Cordell also enjoys playing video games.

His favorite video game is Sonic the Hedgehog. However, he will play almost any game that consists of action and suspense. Cordell enjoys spending time with his sisters. He loves having the opportunity to inform them of any new and exciting news. Cordell is happy to share that information with them as often as he can.

He also loves to visit theme parks and attend informative events where he can learn something new.

If you have questions about Cordell or foster care/adoption, contact DePaul Community Resources here.

There are more than 700 children who are ready for foster to adoption in Virginia. They are ready to find a permanent and loving forever family. 10 News is profiling one child who needs a home every day at 6 a.m. and 6 p.m. in 30 Days of Hope. The children are all ages and races and were put into foster care due to no fault of their own. 2020 marks the fourth year 10 News is doing this series.