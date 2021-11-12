‘One can for every fan’: Marching Virginians use music to fight hunger

BLACKSBURG, Va. – “One can for every fan!”

That is the goal of the Spirit of Tech this weekend at Virginia Tech’s home game.

Band members will be collecting money and canned goods to help local people in need this holiday season.

The Marching Virginians and New Life Christian Fellowship are joining forces again this year to sponsor the 25th annual Hokies For the Hungry—a massive canned food drive in conjunction with the Virginia Tech vs. Duke football game on Saturday, November 13.

All contributions will be given to the Montgomery County Christmas Store in Christiansburg.

This is the only time The Marching Virginians will tailgate on game day—a very special occasion to collect and raise money to help the Montgomery County Christmas Store!

Drop off points for Hokies for the Hungry are at all gates to Lane Stadium, and various locations near the stadium where tailgate pep bands will be performing prior to kickoff. Monetary donations are also available through Venmo (@TheMarchingVirginians) and PayPal (marchingvirginianstreasurer@gmail.com).