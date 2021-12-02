Sending Christmas packages? This is when they need to be in the mail

Now that December is here, many of us are eyeing those Christmas lists and checking off all the things.

If you have family you’re sending Christmas packages to, there are some dates you’ll want to keep an eye on for when you’ll want to get those parcels in the mail.

We’ll start by saying this: The earlier, the better -- that’s always wise when it comes to mailing things.

United States Postal Service

The dates below are when the USPS recommends mailing packages by if you want your delivery made before Dec. 25 (in the lower 48 states):

For Alaska:

For Hawaii:

Click or tap here to find out recommended shipping dates for international mail and military mail.

United Parcel Service

The dates below are when UPS recommends mailing packages by, if you want your delivery made before Dec. 25:

Normal pickup and delivery service: Dec. 20

Last day to ship UPS 3-Day Select packages: Dec. 21

Last day to ship UPS 2nd-Day Air packages: Dec. 22

Last day to ship UPS Next-Day Air packages: Dec. 23. (Must be made with a UPS On-Call Pickup, a UPS Smart Pickup or other prearranged, scheduled pickup, or by tendering a shipment at a UPS Store location or a UPS authorized service location).

Click or tap here to read more about UPS’s delivery service during the holidays.

FedEx

FedEx Express

FedEx Express Saver andFedEx 3Day Freight: Dec. 21

2Day and 2Day AM: Dec. 22

FO,PO, SO, Extra Hours and FedEx 1Day Freight: Dec. 23

FedEx Same Day: Dec. 24

FedEx Ground

FedEx Ground Economy: Dec. 9

All other ground shipments: Dec. 15

FedEx Freight

FedEx Freight Economy: Dec. 9

FedEx Freight Priority and Direct: Dec. 15

Click or tap here to find out international shipping deadlines.