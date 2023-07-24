Summer lawn care tips | Consumer Reports

Summer means plenty of time out in the yard trying to beat back, cut down and keep up with our growing grasses, plants, and yes, weeds!

Here’s how you can maintain a lovely landscape this season and beyond.

Whether you need to cut it, trim it, or water it, the testers at Consumer Reports log hours and acres every year evaluating lawn and garden products to help you pick the best for your yard, starting with lawnmowers.

“It’s easy to get distracted by the features that some of these units come with. But if you’ve got a quarter acre or less a basic unit will cut your lawn and keep it looking great throughout the summer,” Misha Kolontai with CR said.

Go green and get a mower with top scores for even cutting, mulching, and handling with an electric battery-powered skill.

But grass isn’t the only thing growing between you and your perfectly landscaped yard.

A good string trimmer can help keep weeds at bay and tidy up your outdoor space.

CR checks to see how well a string trimmer can handle tall grasses and weeds. And, how quickly and neatly each one can trim along a walkway.

Its latest tests reveal electric, battery-powered models are the trimmers to beat!

“The great thing about these battery platforms is that most manufacturers are offering a variety of products that work with the same battery,” Kolontai said.

The Ego String Trimmer earns top scores across the board!

And you can use that same battery and charger for Ego’s Electric Hedge Trimmers.

Finally, to keep your lawn and plants hydrated, consider a smart hose timer.

“Smart hose timers are basically just timers you can control on your phone. It helps with making sure you’re not overwatering your plants.”

The Diivoo Smart Sprinkler is an affordable option that works well with Amazon Alexa and Google Home.

CR says a chainsaw can also come in handy when cleaning up fallen branches and limbs after summer storms.