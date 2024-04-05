After New York City earthquake, the Empire State Building is totally fine, guys

The sun sets on the skyline of midtown Manhattan and the Empire State Building in New York City on March 24, 2024, as seen from Union City, New Jersey. (Photo by Gary Hershorn/Getty Images)

An earthquake in NYC? Yep!

New Yorkers got a little taste of what Californians deal with on a regular basis. A little shake from the Earth to get their day going!

The U.S. Geological Survey reported a quake with a preliminary magnitude of 4.7, centered near Lebanon, New Jersey, which is about 45 miles west of New York City and 50 miles north of Philadelphia.

The Fire Department of New York has said there has been no significant damage due to the earthquake, which is a good thing to hear in a region as heavily populated with sky scrappers as New York City.

Of course, poeple took to Twitter/X to make light of the earthquake, because honestly, this is all very new for a lot of New Yorkers! In California it’s normal, but for jaded New Yorkers, this is a whole new thing.

One of the best tweets from this morning came from the official account for the Empire State Building. In all caps, the account wrote, “I AM FINE.”

I AM FINE — Empire State Building (@EmpireStateBldg) April 5, 2024

And thank goodness it is! The Empire State Building is a New York City landmark, so it’s great to know that it’s OK. If we could get Twitter updates from The Statue of Liberty, Times Square and One World Trade Center, that would be greatly appreciated.

People all over the east coast took to social media to describe the feeling of seeing things in their apartments or home shake, or even feeling the ground move. Authorities said that over 45 million people could have felt Friday morning’s earthquake.

A lot of New Yorkers also made light of the unusual earthquake on social media, and some of the posts are just too good not to share.

You don’t realise how many New Yorkers you follow until there’s an earthquake — Joe Gunn (@joegunn) April 5, 2024

LA Twitter is about to hate us — Kevin Fallon (@kpfallon) April 5, 2024

some people didnt grow up in california and it shows — alison roman (@alisoneroman) April 5, 2024

alexa play i feel the earth move by carole king!!!! earthquakes in brooklyn!!!! — queen of the haus of kendall roy (@lochnessmanda) April 5, 2024

Leave it to New Yorkers to make light of an earthquake. Glad everyone is safe and sound!