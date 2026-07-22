PIN IT: Share your weather pics of conditions near you for a chance to be featured on TV
We want you to be a part of our forecast
10 News Digital Team
Severe storms left a trail of damage in some areas of the Commonwealth, with several localities experiencing strong winds and heavy rain on Tuesday. There were also multiple tornado warnings issued in Nelson, Amherst, Rockbridge, and Greenbrier.
10 News has received several photos from viewers showing multiple large trees down in the town of Bedford, leaving damage to cars, homes, and, in one instance, a cemetery. What are conditions like in your area? If you take any pictures or videos of the weather, be sure to send them our way via Pin It, as long as you can do so safely!