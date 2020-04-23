At-home coronavirus test gets FDA approval

DETROIT – Soon, you won't have to leave your house to take a test for the coronavirus.

The FDA issued an emergency use authorization for Labcorp's Pixel test, making it the first at-home test for COVID-19.

Dr. Frank McGeorge explains why it’s really only a small change.

“The FDA issued an emergency use authorization for the at-home coronavirus test. Here’s the thing, the test still requires an order from a medical provider and has to be mailed into the lab for processing,” said McGeorge.

“The only part of it that is at-home is the specimen collection. Basically the kit will allow people to swab their own noses. The potential benefit is that patients wouldn’t need to leave their home and no one else would be potentially exposed to contagious virus during the collection process which could translate into less use of protective gear. Now in order to receive the kit you have to first complete an online questionnaire which then has to be approved by a doctor," said McGeorge. "At present healthcare workers and first responders can get the tests first. But, the company does hope to make them available to the public in the coming weeks. A previous study did find that self-swabing could be just as effective as swabs collected by medical personnel. If you chose this option be sure to swab thoroughly.”