VIRGINIA – Using artificial intelligence to detect depression via your smartphone.

Researchers at Dartmouth’s Department of Science and School of Medicine in New Hampshire created a prototype of a smartphone app, which has facial imaging processing software.

Have breaking news delivered straight to your inbox Email Address Click here to sign up

Researchers said the new technology can reliably detect the onset of depression before the user even knows something is wrong.

“Mood Capture” uses the phone’s front camera. It records the person’s facial expressions and then evaluates the images for cures associated with depression.

In a study of nearly 200 people diagnosed with major depressive disorder, the app correctly identified early symptoms with 75% accuracy.

This is new research and further studies are needed.