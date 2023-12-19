39º
🎄 POLL: Do you prefer real or artificial Christmas trees?

Jazmine Otey, Digital/Social Producer

(Pexels)

Christmas is just days away (crazy right?!) and many of you have already decked your halls with holiday decorations.

From sparkling lights to Christmas inflatables, it’s truly beginning to look a lot like Christmas everywhere I go, and given that the holiday season is my absolute favorite - trust me, I’m not complaining.

But - there’s one thing we need to talk about before the New Year gets here.

We want to settle a friendly holiday debate that continues to resurface year after year. Which is better? Real or artificial Christmas trees?

For me personally, nothing beats the smell of a freshly cut Christmas tree, but I get it - sometimes it’s a hassle and an artificial Christmas tree is a lot less stressful to set up for some.

We would love to know what YOU think. For a little lighthearted fun, take the poll below and let us know what type of tree you prefer:

Jazmine Otey

