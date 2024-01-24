YOUR PHOTOS: Top paw-fect photos from National Hug Your Puppy Day📸

We loved the pics you all sent in for National Hug Your Puppy Day!

National Hug Your Puppy Day was last weekend, and I’m sure plenty of you dog and cat moms out there made sure you gave your pet some extra lovin.’

Now - I’ll be honest, I didn’t know National Hug Your Puppy Day was a thing until last week (😅), but I’ll never pass up an opportunity to shower my pup in affection, and I’m sure you wouldn’t either.

Last week, I asked you all to send in your purr-fect photos through Pin It, and I couldn’t help but smile seeing all of the cuties show up on our feed.

Seriously, the pics you all sent in are honestly too cute not to share, so here’s a look at some adorable pics that were sent in. Want to submit yours? Scroll to the bottom of this page to see how you can enter!

My dearly departed cat EEK when he sat in the tree in the winter watching for birds. Jan 21, 2024 0 Roanoke

Which is your favorite? Let us know in the comments below!

Want the chance to be featured? It’s easy!

Here’s how it works:

Upload your photo to Pin It

Select a channel,

Include a description (optional),

Hit submit,

Be on the lookout for your photos during our newscasts and on our social media platforms.

You can easily access Pin It online here, or on our weather app. You can download the weather app here for iOS Users or here for Android Users.