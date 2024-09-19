🍔Where are the best burger joints in town? Here’s what you had to say

Nothing screams summer more than the smell of burgers on the grill. While the fun in the sun is coming to a close, burgers aren’t coming off the menu anytime soon.
Wednesday was National Cheeseburger Day and in honor of the yummy day, we’re breaking down the best burger joints in town, according to you.
We previously posted a survey asking you what was your go-to spot when it came to grabbing a burger in our neck of the woods. With nearly 500 responses, you all had a TON to say.
Mill Iron Grill
Location: 10190 Stewartsville Rd, Goodview, VA 24095
Phone: 540-890-4766
Burger in the Square
Location: 3904 Brambleton Ave, Roanoke, VA 24018
Phone: 540-400-8645
Richee Freeze
Location: 4405 Williamson Rd, Roanoke, VA 24012
Phone: 540-366-4685
FarmBurguesa
Location: 303 S Pollard St, Vinton, VA 24179
Phone: 540-595-7778
Brambleton Deli
Location: 3655 Brambleton Ave, Roanoke, VA 24018
Phone: 540-774-4554
Bernard’s Gastro Pub &.Eatery
Location: 303 S Jefferson St, Roanoke, VA 24011
Phone: 540-206-2656
Holly Jo’s Creekside Grill
Location: 25174 Virgil H Goode Hwy Ste 2, Boones Mill, VA 24065
Phone: 540-334-1255
Mama Jean’s BBQ
Location: 3404 Brandon Ave SW, Roanoke, VA 24018
Phone: 540-676-3737