🍔Where are the best burger joints in town? Here’s what you had to say

Nothing screams summer more than the smell of burgers on the grill. While the fun in the sun is coming to a close, burgers aren’t coming off the menu anytime soon.

Wednesday was National Cheeseburger Day and in honor of the yummy day, we’re breaking down the best burger joints in town, according to you.

We previously posted a survey asking you what was your go-to spot when it came to grabbing a burger in our neck of the woods. With nearly 500 responses, you all had a TON to say.

Location: 10190 Stewartsville Rd, Goodview, VA 24095

Phone: 540-890-4766

Location: 3904 Brambleton Ave, Roanoke, VA 24018

Phone: 540-400-8645

Location: 4405 Williamson Rd, Roanoke, VA 24012

Phone: 540-366-4685

Location: 303 S Pollard St, Vinton, VA 24179

Phone: 540-595-7778

Location: 3655 Brambleton Ave, Roanoke, VA 24018

Phone: 540-774-4554

Location: 303 S Jefferson St, Roanoke, VA 24011

Phone: 540-206-2656

Location: 25174 Virgil H Goode Hwy Ste 2, Boones Mill, VA 24065

Phone: 540-334-1255

Location: 3404 Brandon Ave SW, Roanoke, VA 24018

Phone: 540-676-3737