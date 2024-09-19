67º
Join Insider

WSLS Insider

🍔Where are the best burger joints in town? Here’s what you had to say

Scroll down to see the results

Jazmine Otey, Digital/Social Producer

Tags: Insiders, Survey, Food
(Canva)

Nothing screams summer more than the smell of burgers on the grill. While the fun in the sun is coming to a close, burgers aren’t coming off the menu anytime soon.

Wednesday was National Cheeseburger Day and in honor of the yummy day, we’re breaking down the best burger joints in town, according to you.

Recommended Videos

We previously posted a survey asking you what was your go-to spot when it came to grabbing a burger in our neck of the woods. With nearly 500 responses, you all had a TON to say.

Mill Iron Grill

Location: 10190 Stewartsville Rd, Goodview, VA 24095

Phone: 540-890-4766

Burger in the Square

Location: 3904 Brambleton Ave, Roanoke, VA 24018

Phone: 540-400-8645

Richee Freeze

Location: 4405 Williamson Rd, Roanoke, VA 24012

Phone: 540-366-4685

FarmBurguesa

Location: 303 S Pollard St, Vinton, VA 24179

Phone: 540-595-7778

Brambleton Deli

Location: 3655 Brambleton Ave, Roanoke, VA 24018

Phone: 540-774-4554

Bernard’s Gastro Pub &.Eatery

Location: 303 S Jefferson St, Roanoke, VA 24011

Phone: 540-206-2656

Holly Jo’s Creekside Grill

Location: 25174 Virgil H Goode Hwy Ste 2, Boones Mill, VA 24065

Phone: 540-334-1255

Mama Jean’s BBQ

Location: 3404 Brandon Ave SW, Roanoke, VA 24018

Phone: 540-676-3737

Copyright 2024 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.

About the Author

Jazmine Otey joined the 10 News team in February 2021.

email

Click here to take a moment and familiarize yourself with our Community Guidelines.

Recommended Videos