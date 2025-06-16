QUIZ: How much do you know about Juneteenth?

Millions throughout the U.S. will gather in fellowship to celebrate Juneteenth and reflect on this transformative moment in our nation’s history.

Celebrated on June 19, Juneteenth holds significant meaning for the Black community and beyond.

Many use this day to recognize achievements while also reflecting on the tribulations of the past.

It commemorates the day in 1865 when enslaved people in Galveston, Texas, learned of their freedom—two years after President Abraham Lincoln’s Emancipation Proclamation.

Juneteenth is the oldest nationally celebrated commemoration of the ending of slavery in the United States and is becoming more widely recognized over time.

Interested in learning more about the holiday? Take our quiz below to test your knowledge!