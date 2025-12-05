❄️ QUIZ: Test your knowledge of Southwest Virginia’s winter weather history

How well do you know the history of winter weather in Southwest Virginia? Take this quiz to find out!

As snow lovers brace themselves for a snowy surprise on this Weather Authority Alert Day, let’s take a look at previous winters in Southwest Virginia.

Recommended Videos

Think you’re a pro when it comes to the history of winter weather in Southwest Virginia? Take the quiz below to test your knowledge!

While you’re at it, be sure to download our free 10 News weather app to receive alerts throughout the day on the forecast: