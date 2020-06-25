Walmart stops selling Mississippi flag featuring Confederate battle flag in design

Walmart typically displays the local state flag in its stores, but that won’t be happening in Mississippi.

Company leadership announced on Tuesday that stores would no longer display the Mississippi state flag in its “current form” in stores.

The Mississippi state flag includes the Confederate battle flag in its design.

The move includes the 85 locations Walmart currently has in Mississippi.

Walmart officials said this new policy falls in line with the decision to stop selling merchandise featuring the Confederate flag back in 2015.

A spokesperson said the decision is based on the company’s “commitment to provide a welcoming and inclusive experience” for customers.

This comes amid a nationwide move to remove memorials to the Confederacy from public places.

On Tuesday, the Mississippi Baptist Convention and the Mississippi Black Caucus called on lawmakers to change the state flag.