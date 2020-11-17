Senior Alert issued for 71-year-old Virginia man

Authorities have issued a senior alert for a 71-year-old man, according to Virginia State Police.

Authorities say Tommy Lee Bradley was last seen in Charlottesville on Monday around 2:30 p.m. leaving the University of Virginia Hospital.

According to state police, he was last seen wearing a neon green t-shirt, blue jeans, gray and white sneakers and a black hoodie with “S & P Logging” written on it.

Bradley suffers from a cognitive impairment and authorities say his disappearance poses a credible threat to his health and safety.

Anyone with information is asked to call the University of Virginia Police Department at 434-924-7166 or the Culpepper Sheriff’s Office at 540-727-7520.