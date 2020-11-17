44ºF

Senior Alert issued for 71-year-old Virginia man

Samantha Smith, Digital Content Producer

Tommy Bradley has been missing since Monday when he was seen leaving the University of Virginia Hospital (Virginia State Police)

Authorities have issued a senior alert for a 71-year-old man, according to Virginia State Police.

Authorities say Tommy Lee Bradley was last seen in Charlottesville on Monday around 2:30 p.m. leaving the University of Virginia Hospital.

According to state police, he was last seen wearing a neon green t-shirt, blue jeans, gray and white sneakers and a black hoodie with “S & P Logging” written on it.

Bradley suffers from a cognitive impairment and authorities say his disappearance poses a credible threat to his health and safety.

Anyone with information is asked to call the University of Virginia Police Department at 434-924-7166 or the Culpepper Sheriff’s Office at 540-727-7520.

