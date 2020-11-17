You can get a free Thanksgiving dinner through Walmart

If you and your family are cutting back on Thanksgiving this year due to a tightening budget, Walmart is here to help.

The big-box retailer has teamed up with Ibotta, Campbell’s Butterball and Coca-Cola to launch the Free Thanksgiving Dinner Program.

KSDK reports that Ibotta’s Thanksgiving Survey found more than one-third of Americans will spend less on Thanksgiving this year.

Here’s what’s included in the free dinner:

3 lb Butterball turkey roast, or $9.98 cash back on Butterball whole turkeys

6 oz Great Value Stuffing Mix

10.5 oz can of Campbell’s Condensed Cream of Mushroom Soup

12 oz package of Great Value Green Beans

1 pouch of McCormick Gravy

8 oz pouch of Idahoan Mashed Potatoes

14 oz can of Great Value Cranberry Sauce

2.8 oz container of French’s Crispy Fried Onions

2 liter bottle of Coca-Cola

To use the offer online, you can download the Ibotta app or the web browser extension, then click on the Free Thanksgiving Dinner offer and shop for your items at Walmart.com. You can also link your Walmart Grocery account to verify your purchase. To shop for your items in-store, you scan your receipt in the app.