Virginia Del. Jason Miyares announces bid for attorney general

Samantha Smith, Digital Content Producer

Del. Jason Miyares has announced his bid for Virginia attorney general
On Wednesday, Del. Jason Miyares officially announced his candidacy for attorney general.

Miyares is the second Republican to enter the race, joined by Chuck Smith.

According to a release sent out by his campaign, Miyares is a former prosecutor and currently serves the 82nd District in the Virginia House of Delegates, which includes Virginia Beach.

“As the son of a New American, I wake up every morning thankful that my mom left everything behind and came to the Land of Freedom. I was blessed to be born here and proud to be raising my daughters in the land of opportunity,” said Miyares.

