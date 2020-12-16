Gov. Ralph Northam declares State of Emergency due to weather

RICHMOND, Va. – Gov. Ralph Northam has declared a State of Emergency due to impending winter weather expected across the Commonwealth.

According to Executive Order 73, the expected weather is considered a disaster under Virginia law.

The executive order gives state and local governments the resources and assistance needed to prepare and alleviate any conditions caused as a result.

Under the order, Northam authorized the use of a maximum amount of $350,000 in state funds for response and recovery operations.

The State of Emergency goes from Dec. 15 to Jan. 15, 2021, unless earlier rescinded by a separate Executive Order.