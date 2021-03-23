Gov. Northam orders Virginia flags half-staff to honor Colorado shooting victims

Following President Joe Biden’s lead, Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam issued his own order to lower Virginia’s flag for the rest of this week.

Northam’s order mandates that both the United States flag and the Virginia flag are to be flown at half-staff over the state Capitol and all local, state, and federal buildings and grounds to honor the 10 people who were killed Monday during a mass shooting in Colorado.

Earlier today, authorities announced the names of the 10 victims.

Denny Stong, 20

Neven Stanisic, 23

Rikki Olds, 25

Tralona Bartkowiak, 49

Police Officer Eric Talley, 51

Suzanne Fountain, 59

Teri Leiker, 51

Kevin Mahoney, 61

Lynn Murray, 62

Jodi Waters, 65

The order remains in effect through sunset on Saturday.