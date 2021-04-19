WATCH LIVE: Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam gives April 19 coronavirus update

RICHMOND, Va. – Gov. Ralph Northam will give an update on the coronavirus in the commonwealth on Monday afternoon.

As of Monday, Virginia is reporting 647,111 of the coronavirus across the commonwealth since March 2020.

Rather than speak from Richmond, the governor will be joined by federal, state and local officials at the new Tysons Community Vaccination Center.

Monday’s news conference will be his 20th briefing regarding COVID-19, and first since March 23, since he ended his bi-weekly conferences back in June 2020.