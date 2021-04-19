News

WATCH LIVE: Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam gives April 19 coronavirus update

Governor scheduled to speak at 2:15 p.m. Livestream player will be added before he begins

Jeff Williamson
, Digital Content Manager

Tags: 
Virginia
,
Coronavirus
,
Ralph Northam
Gov. Ralph Northam providing a COVID-19 update on March 23, 2021. (POOL)

RICHMOND, Va. – Gov. Ralph Northam will give an update on the coronavirus in the commonwealth on Monday afternoon.

[Where are Virginia’s coronavirus cases? The health department’s interactive map]

As of Monday, Virginia is reporting 647,111 of the coronavirus across the commonwealth since March 2020.

Rather than speak from Richmond, the governor will be joined by federal, state and local officials at the new Tysons Community Vaccination Center.

Monday’s news conference will be his 20th briefing regarding COVID-19, and first since March 23, since he ended his bi-weekly conferences back in June 2020.

Copyright 2021 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.

About the Author: