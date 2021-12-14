Hobby Lobby to raise minimum wage to $18.50 in 2022

Hobby Lobby is raising its minimum wage for full-time employees in the new year.

Since October 2020, the minimum wage has been $17. Now, some employees will see a $1.50 increase.

Starting Jan. 1, the craft store’s minimum wage for full-time hourly employees will increase to $18.50.

This is the second minimum wage increase for the company in just over a year.

Along with the minimum wage increase, Hobby Lobby will provide benefits to full-time employees including medical, prescription, dental plans, long-term disability benefits, life insurance, vacation pay, personal paid time off, and 401(k).

In our viewing area, there are Hobby Lobby locations in Christiansburg, Danville, Galax and Lynchburg.