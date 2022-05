The Altavista Fire Company responded to a mobile home fire Saturday night.

At about 6:30 p.m., crews were sent to the 300 Block of Peerman School Rd for reports of a fire.

Units arrived to find the mobile home engulfed in flames.

Authorities say the fire was extinguished within about two hours.

No word yet on any injuries.

The fire remains under investigation, according to The Altavista Fire Company.