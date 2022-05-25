What we know about the victims of the Texas elementary school shooting

Nine of the 21 victims of Tuesday's school shooting in Uvalde have been identified.

UVALDE, Tx. – Authorities are releasing information on the 19 students and at least two teachers who were shot dead at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas on Tuesday morning.

In the deadliest elementary school shooting since Sandy Hook, which happened nearly a decade ago, several innocent children and at least two teachers had their lives brought to a tragic end, just days before summer vacation.

It’s a tragedy that has shocked people nationwide, with thousands collectively grieving the lives taken too soon by an 18-year-old gunman.

Many of the victims were just under 10 years old.

Here’s what we know about the victims so far, according to our sister station KSAT:

This article will be updated as more information becomes available.

Jackie Cazares, a 10-year-old student

Jackie Cazares, 10, was killed by a gunman at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde on May 24, 2022. (KSAT)

Jackie Cazares, 10, lost her life in Tuesday’s Robb Elementary School shooting in Uvalde, Texas. Her cousin, Annabelle Rodriguez, was killed in the shooting as well.

Uziyah Garcia, 8-year-old student

This March 2022 photo provided by Manny Renfro shows his grandson, Uziyah Garcia, while on spring break in San Angelo, Texas. The 8-year-old was among those killed in Tuesday's shooting at Robb Elementary School on May 24 in Uvalde, Texas. (Manny Renfro via AP) (Manny Renfro)

Uziyah Garcia, 8, was among those killed in Tuesday’s Robb Elementary School shooting in Uvalde, Texas, according to the Associated Press. His grandfather, Manny Renfro, took to Facebook to confirm the young boy’s identity.

“The sweetest little boy that I’ve ever known,” Renfro said. “I’m not just saying that because he was my grandkid.”

Renfro said Uziyah last visited him in San Angelo during spring break.

“We started throwing the football together and I was teaching him to pass patterns. Such a fast little boy and he could catch a ball so good,” Renfro said. “There were certain plays that I would call that he would remember and he would do it exactly like we practiced.”

Amerie Jo Garza, 10-year-old 4th grade student

Amerie Jo Garza, 10, is one of the 19 Robb Elementary School students killed in Uvalde on May 24, 2022. (Garza family)

Amerie Jo Garza, 10, was days away from completing her 4th-grade year of school. Worried sick, her father waited hours before he learned that Amerie was among the victims of Tuesday’s shooting.

The young girl’s father, Angel Garza, took to Facebook to thank the outpouring of support:

“Thank you everyone for the prayers and help trying to find my baby. She’s been found. My little love is now flying high with the angels above. Please don’t take a second for granted. Hug your family. Tell them you love them. I love you Amerie jo. Watch over your baby brother for me.”

Xavier Lopez, a 10-year-old 4th-grade student

Xavier Lopez, 10, is one of 19 children killed on May 24, 2022 in the shooting at his Uvalde elementary school. (Lopez family)

Xavier Lopez, a 4th-grade student, was the first student to be identified by family as one of the 19 students killed in Tuesday’s shooting. His mother saw him last at an awards ceremony just hours before the shooting.

Xavier had been looking forward to a summer of swimming, the boy’s cousin, 54-year-old Lisa Garza, said.

“He was just a loving 10-year-old little boy, just enjoying life, not knowing that this tragedy was going to happen today,” she said. “He was very bubbly, loved to dance with his brothers, his mom. This has just taken a toll on all of us.”

Eva Mireles, 4th-grade teacher

Eva Mireles, 4th grade teacher at Robb Elementary school was among the victims of the May 24, 2022 school shooting in Uvalde. (Lydia Martinez Delgado)

Eva Mireles, 44, is remembered as a dedicated teacher as well as a mother and wife who went above and beyond for those around her. Her bio on the school’s employee page shows that she was married to a Uvalde CISD police officer and had one daughter.

Mireles loved her pets and the outdoors.

“She was adventurous. I would definitely say those wonderful things about her. She is definitely going to be very missed,” said 34-year-old relative Amber Ybarra, of San Antonio.

Audrey Garcia, whose daughter was a former student of Mireles, said Mireles was an incredible teacher.

My daughter’s beautiful teacher was the teacher who was killed in Uvalde, TX. Eva (Ms Mireles) taught Gabby in elementary school. She was a beautiful person & dedicated teacher. She believed in Gabby & went above & beyond to teach her as you can see below. There are no words. pic.twitter.com/qMlVoVEUrY — Audrey (@audreymg0928) May 24, 2022

“My niece, Eva Mireles, approximately 17 yr teacher for UCISD along with another teacher and 18 children lost her lives to a senseless tragic shooting. I’m furious that these shooting continue, these children are innocent, rifles should not be easily available to all. This is a my hometown a small community of less then 20,000. I never imagined this would happen to especially to loved ones. not all the facts have been released yet all we can do is pray hard for our country, state, schools and especially the families of all, " said Lydia Martinez Delgado, aunt of Eva Mireles.

Alithia Ramirez, a 10-year-old student

Alithia Ramirez, 10, was one of the victims of Uvalde's Robb Elementary School shooting. (Ryan Ramirez)

Alitha Ramirez, 10, had a passion for drawing and aspired to be an artist one day, according to her father, Ryan Ramirez. He says she recently entered a drawing in the Doodle for Google contest.

Ryan said he’s in the process of bringing the family together: “That’s what my daughter would want us right now to do, is to be strong.”

Annabelle Rodriguez, 10-year-old student

Annabelle Rodriguez, 10, was killed by a gunman at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde on May 24, 2022. (KSAT)

Annabelle Rodriguez, 10, lost her life in Tuesday’s Robb Elementary School shooting in Uvalde, Texas. Her cousin, Jackie Cazares, was killed in the shooting as well.

Eliahana Cruz Torres

Eliahana Cruz Torres was one of 19 children and 2 adults killed in Uvalde at Robb Elementary School on May 24, 2022. (Torres family)

Eliahana Cruz Torres’ family discovered late Tuesday night that she was among the 19 children killed in Tuesday’s mass shooting.

Rojelio Torres, 10-years-old

Rojelio Torres, 10, was killed by a gunman at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde on May 24, 2022. (Torres family)

“Our entire family waited almost 12 hours since the shooting to find out Rojelio Torres my 10-year-old nephew, was killed in this tragedy. We are devastated and heartbroken. Rojer was a very intelligent, hard-working and helpful person. He will be missed and never forgotten,” said Precious Perez, Rojelio’s aunt.

There are several more children and one other adult who lost their lives in this tragedy. We will update this article as more information is released.

This is a developing breaking news story. You can find all of our coverage so far below:

Read more of this developing story from our sister station in San Antonio, Texas, KSAT.