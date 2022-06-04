Original ‘Gerber baby,’ Ann Turner Cook, dies at 95

Ann Turner Cook, whose baby face launched the iconic Gerber logo, at NBC’s Today Show in 2012 in New York. (Courtesy: Amy Sussman / AP Images for Gerber)

Ann Turner Cook, better known as the original Gerber baby, has died at 95, Gerber Products Company said on Instagram.

“Gerber is deeply saddened by the passing of Ann Turner Cook, the original Gerber baby, whose face was sketched to become the iconic Gerber logo more than 90 years ago,” the company wrote in the Friday post.

It did not cite a cause of death.

“Many years before becoming an extraordinary mother, teacher and writer, her smile and expressive curiosity captured hearts everywhere and will continue to live on as a symbol for all babies,” Gerber said.

Cook was 5 months old when artist Dorothy Hope Smith sketched her cherubic baby face in a charcoal drawing that was later submitted to a contest Gerber was holding for a national marketing campaign for baby food.

The image was such a big hit it became the company’s trademark in 1931. It has been used in all packaging and advertising since.

Ad

But the identity of the Gerber baby was kept secret during the following decades, sparking rumors and guesses that drove many to believe Humphrey Bogart and Elizabeth Taylor were the face in the highly recognizable logo.

It wasn’t until the late 1970s that Cook was revealed to be the Gerber baby.

She had grown up to become an English teacher in Tampa, Florida, and later a mystery novelist.

“We extend our deepest sympathies to Ann’s family and to anyone who had the pleasure of knowing her,” Gerber said in its post.

Cook is survived by her four children, eight grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.

Click here to see the original story from NBC News.