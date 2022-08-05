Steppin’ Out, Botetourt County Fair and more news happening today

Good morning!

Here’s a look at some of the stories we’ll be following today as they make headlines across Southwest Virginia:

Over the Edge with EDCM will host a rappelling event in downtown Roanoke today and tomorrow. All money raised from the event will go directly toward the construction of a medical clinic in the community of Brisas Del Mar. It starts at 9:00 a.m. at the Higher Education Center at 108 N. Jefferson Street.

Roanoke will hold a ribbon cutting for the Melrose Avenue Streetscape Improvement Project starting at 9:00 a.m. This is the completion of the project in the Melrose-Orange Target area that began in 2015. The ribbon-cutting takes place at Feeding Southwest Virginia’s Community Solutions Center Parking Lot. Light refreshments will be provided.

Steppin’ Out starts today at 10:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m. It will feature over 200 artists and crafts created by people from around the United States. Admission and Parking Shuttle are free. The event will be in Downtown Blacksburg today and tomorrow.

Berglund Toyota is having a grand opening at 11:00 a.m. at 19018 Forest Road in Lynchburg. This is the company’s newest location. A ribbon cutting will be hosted by the Lynchburg Regional Business Alliance.

The first annual Layla Jo Walters Memorial Golf Outing is happening at the Blue Hills Gold Club at 11:30 a.m. The parents of Layla Jo Walters are honoring her through this event as she passed away seven weeks after being born with a congenital heart defect. The event will benefit Conquering CHD of Virginia to provide hospital care kits to support families of patients, education tools to empower patients and families with knowledge, and funds advocacy efforts.

Bedford County Public Schools will pack the bus starting at Noon at the Walmart in Bedford. The district, Walmart and the Bedford County Department of Social Services will gather school supply donations and monetary donations for supplies to help students in need. You can help pack the bus until 7:00 p.m. Collection boxes will be inside Walmart before and after the event.

The Botetourt County Fair kicks off at 5:30 p.m. in Buchanan. The fair is hosted by the Botetourt Chamber of Commerce. There will be a beer garden and live music by Western Justice. Patrons can also enjoy food vendors, a kids’ corner, and more. The fair is today from 5:30 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. and tomorrow from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

The Country Music and Spaghetti Concert is happening at 6:00 p.m. at the Blairs Fire and Rescue. It is an event hosted by the Blairs Fire and Rescue department and it will feature Amber Short and BoCo from 6:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. Admission is $12 per person and includes the concert and spaghetti dinner. Proceeds will go towards the purchase of a new ambulance and operating expenses.

Virginia’s Tax-Free Weekend starts today. It is a great time for families to save big through Sunday August 7. Shoppers will not be charged a Virginia sales tax on school supplies of $20 or less per item or any clothing or shoes for $100 or less per item.

Load the Bus for the Kids kicks off today through Sunday during Tax-Free weekend. You can drop by your local Walmart in Bonsack, Clearbrook, Salem and Valley View to donate school supplies or monetary donations. These supplies will benefit Roanoke City Public Schools, Craig County, Salem and Roanoke County.

Gleaning for the World will host a collection for the victims of the eastern Kentucky Flooding at 10:00 a.m. It is happening at Sam’s Club on Wards Road in Lynchburg until 6:00 p.m.