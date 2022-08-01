72º

Virginia’s tax free weekend kicks off on Aug. 5

This weekend, you won’t be charged a sales tax on school supplies, clothing and more

Jazmine Otey, Digital/Social Producer

ROANOKE, Va. – School is right around the corner and if you’re looking for a way to save on school supplies, this weekend will be the perfect time to do so.

The sales tax holiday will kick off this Friday, Aug. 5 and will last until Sunday, Aug. 7 at 11:59 p.m.

You will not be charged a Virginia sales tax on school supplies $20 or less per item or any clothing or shoes for $100 or less per item.

Here’s a look a closer look at what all will be tax-free this weekend:

  • School supplies, clothing and footwear
    • School supply items that are $20 or less per item
    • Clothing or footwear that is $100 or less
  • Hurricane preparedness items
    • Portable generators that are $1,000 or less
    • Gas-powered chainsaws $350 or less
    • Chainsaws $60 or less
    • Other hurricane items that are $60 or less
  • Energy Star and WaterSense products
    • Products that cost $2,500 or less

For more information, click here.

