Virginia’s tax free weekend kicks off on Aug. 5

ROANOKE, Va. – School is right around the corner and if you’re looking for a way to save on school supplies, this weekend will be the perfect time to do so.
The sales tax holiday will kick off this Friday, Aug. 5 and will last until Sunday, Aug. 7 at 11:59 p.m.
You will not be charged a Virginia sales tax on school supplies $20 or less per item or any clothing or shoes for $100 or less per item.
Here’s a look a closer look at what all will be tax-free this weekend:
- School supplies, clothing and footwear
- School supply items that are $20 or less per item
- Clothing or footwear that is $100 or less
- Hurricane preparedness items
- Portable generators that are $1,000 or less
- Gas-powered chainsaws $350 or less
- Chainsaws $60 or less
- Other hurricane items that are $60 or less
- Energy Star and WaterSense products
- Products that cost $2,500 or less
For more information, click here.