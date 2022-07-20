Where you can donate school supplies in Southwest Virginia

In the New River Valley, The United Way is hosting Stuff the Bus on July 23. These school supply donations will help students in Montgomery and Floyd County, as well as Radford City. Buses will be parked outside the Walmart in Chirstiansburg and the Walmart in Radford.

We have all heard of some form of school supplies fundraiser – No matter the name, whether it’s Stuff the Bus, Pack the Bus, or Fill the Bus, the goal is still the same: to make sure every student has what they need to have a successful school year.

In the New River Valley, United Way is hosting a Stuff the Bus event on July 23.

School supply donations collected during this event will help students in Montgomery and Floyd County, as well as Radford City. Buses will be parked outside the Walmart in Christiansburg and the Walmart in Radford for the event, and all different supplies are needed, including backpacks, lunch boxes, binders, folders, pencils, and more.

Lynn Rogers, the Director of Philanthropy said that supplies have a big impact on how students function in school.

“I think anytime you have people going back to school without things they need, it is going to make it that much harder for them to learn,” Rogers said. “So, if they are going back and they are prepared, they have all their school supplies, they have all their backpacks, they’re more ready for a good school year.”

Ad

Last year, the United Way of the New River Valley filled 565 backpacks with supplies. This year they are hoping to fill at least 700.

On August 5 at the Walmart in Bedford, the Bedford County Department of Social Services is collecting school supply donations for Pack the Bus. They will also have collection boxes inside Walmart before and after the event.

In the Roanoke Valley, several groups are teaming up for Fill the Bus.

The Roanoke Valley events will take place from August 5 to August 7 at the Rocky Mount Walmart. All donations will be given to Franklin County Schools and distributed to all grade levels.

And from August 7 to August 9, Roanoke County Public Schools is joining Roanoke City Publics School and Salem City Public Schools to Load the Bus for Kids. They are collecting school supplies for students in need across the Roanoke Valley. Items can be donated at any of the Roanoke Valley Walmart stores to donate.