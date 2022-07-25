Roanoke area’s Load the Bus event being held through August 7

ROANOKE, Va. – It’s almost time to go back to school, which means making sure students have all the supplies they need to be successful.

School supply drives are being held all around the area, and this year, Roanoke County Public Schools said they are partnering up with Roanoke City Public Schools, Salem City Public Schools, and Craig County Public Schools to Load the Bus for Kids.

On Monday, the Roanoke County Public Schools announced that this year’s Load the Bus event is in full swing and will be held until August 7, the last day of Virginia’s Tax-Free Weekend.

The release said that they are collecting donations at Walmart stores in Bonsack, Clearbrook, Salem, and Valley View.

Roanoke County Public Schools Acting Superintendent Dr. Ken Nicely expressed the importance of the event for student success.

“Each year, thousands of children across the Roanoke Valley begin school without the supplies they need to be successful,” said Nicely. “Walmart is teaming up with area school systems to work together to provide the tools our children need in school. Every single donation will help a student learn and achieve, even as many families continue to recover from the effects created by the pandemic.”

The schools need backpacks, glue sticks, notebooks, 3-ring binders, crayons, colored pencils, notebook paper, pens, pencils, highlighters, rulers, folders, scissors, construction paper, tissues, hand sanitizer, printer paper, dry erase markers, and more, according to the release.

You can find other school supply drive events here.