Gov. Youngkin issues flag order in memory of Brodnax police chief

RICHMOND, Va. – Gov. Glenn Youngkin has ordered flags to be flown at half-staff in honor of Brodnax County Police Chief Joseph “Joe” Carey, Sr.

We previously reported that Carey died following a pedestrian crash on Route 58 in Mecklenburg County, after pulling off the side of the road to recover the remains of an animal that had been hit.

Youngkin said flags will be lowered at sunrise on Thursday, Dec. 22, and remain at half-staff until sunset.

