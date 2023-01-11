Three Mega Millions lottery tickets sold in Virginia win $10,000

(Charles Krupa, Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

Three lottery tickets purchased in Virginia won $10,000 in Tuesday’s Mega Millions drawing, according to the Virginia Lottery.

Since no ticket matched all six numbers, the jackpot will increase to an estimated $1.35 billion for Friday’s drawing.

Tuesday’s winning numbers were 7-13-14-15-18, and the Mega Ball number was 9.

The three tickets worth $10,000 matched four of the first five numbers plus the Mega Ball number, and were purchased at:

Smithfield BP, 1808 South Church Street in Smithfield

Beulah BP Mart, 4224 Beulah Road in Richmond

7-Eleven, 1907 Emmett Street in Charlottesville

Mega Millions drawings happen Tuesday and Friday nights at 11 p.m. Tickets can be purchased until 10:45 p.m. on the night of the drawing.

Virginia Lottery officials say the odds of matching all six numbers are 1 in 302,575,350, while the odds of winning any prize are 1 in 24.

Virginia Lottery profits go to K-12 education in Virginia. In Fiscal Year 2022, the Lottery raised more than $779 million for K-12 education, which is approximately 10 percent of Virginia’s total K-12 school budget.