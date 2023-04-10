WATCH LIVE: Update on shooting in Louisville, Ky.

News conference expected at 3 p.m. in Louisville concerning a mass shooting at a bank this morning.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. – A news conference is expected at 3 p.m. in Louisville concerning a mass shooting at a bank this morning.

At least four people are dead, including two friends of the governor, and nine others are hurt, according to authorities.

The shooting, the 15th mass killing in the country this year, comes just two weeks after a former student killed three children and three adults at a Christian elementary school in Nashville, Tennessee, about 160 miles (260 kilometers) to the south. That state’s governor and his wife also had friends killed in that shooting.