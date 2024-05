Fire crews battled a fire at a warehouse in the Iron Gate area of Alleghany County Monday afternoon.

Have breaking news stories delivered right to your inbox Email Address Click here to sign up

Recommended Videos

According to Iron Gate Fire & Rescue, crews were dispatched to the Garten plant at around 1:14 p.m. Monday.

When crews arrived, the found heavy fire conditions and called for assistance from Botetourt and Eagle Rock crews.

The department said no one was inside of the building, but one member was transported to the hospital with complications.